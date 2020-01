F1, Lewis Hamilton in vista del Mondiale 2020: “Sarò una macchina!”

View this post on Instagram

I never could have even dreamed to own a home like the one I do now. I thank God everyday for giving me a family that worked so hard to give me the chance to make something of myself. And to own a home that I love so much, get to create so many wonderful memories brings me more happiness than I ever thought I could deserve. I am at peace when I’m here, can focus and build my mind and body so that I can come back year on year. I’m going to be a machine this year, on another level than ever before! Spread love and positivity everywhere we go #teamlh

