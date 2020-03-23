Shannen Doherty piange la morte di Deborah: “Era come una sorella, 4 anni fa la diagnosi di cancro”
Shannen Doherty piange la morte di Deborah Waknin-Harwin. La donna, fashion stylist e costumista, da 28 anni era la migliore amica dell’attrice. La star di ‘Beverly Hills 90210‘ ha preferito non scendere troppo nei dettagli circa le cause della morte. Si è limitata a spiegare che quattro anni fa, le era stato diagnosticato un cancro.
Shannen Doherty e Deborah erano amiche da 28 anni
In un lungo post pubblicato su Instagram, Shannen Doherty ha provato a riassumere 28 anni di meravigliosa amicizia condivisa con Deborah Waknin-Harwin. L’attrice ha raccontato alcuni aneddoti:
“Circa 28 anni fa ho conosciuto Deborah, mi fece strizzare in un paio di strettissimi pantaloni rossi di pelle. Fu subito amicizia. Un’amicizia che in 28 anni ha resistito, è cresciuta ed è stata ritenuta preziosa da entrambe. Mi ha insegnato a giocare a backgammon. Mi ha fatto conoscere l’isola di Saint Barth. Mi ha insegnato che quando era lei a vestirmi, sembravo più bella. Abbiamo attraversato insieme fidanzati e mariti. Divorzi, lacrime e risate. Abbiamo ballato sui tavoli in giro per il mondo. Sono stata la sua damigella d’onore al suo matrimonio con l’amore della sua vita Craig. Abbiamo pianto quando mi ha chiamato per dirmi che era incinta. Aspettava Olivia, la sua figlia straordinaria. Parlava più di 5 lingue. Scoprimmo di aver frequentato la stessa scuola superiore. Siamo cresciute insieme. Era accanto a me durante la mia lotta contro il cancro e io accanto a lei quando le fu diagnosticato 4 anni fa. Rideva tanto. Emanava bellezza, intelligenza, bontà. Era ed è incastonata profondamente nel mio cuore. Eravamo più che migliori amiche. Eravamo sorelle. Legate l’una all’altra dall’universo, ci siamo riconosciute istantaneamente”.
Shannen Doherty dice addio alla sua migliore amica
Shannen Doherty, infine, ha spiegato di sentire già la mancanza della sua cara amica. Ha concluso il suo lungo messaggio, sottolineando tutto l’amore che prova per lei: “Mi mancherai sempre, i tuoi consigli, le tue risate, la tua schiettezza. Già mi manchi. Sento già che manca una parte del mio cuore. Deborah Waknin Harwin ti amo”.
Around 28 years ago when I met Deborah, she made me squeeze into very tight red patent pants. It was an instant friendship. A friendship that in 28 years has endured, grown and been cherished by us both. She taught me to play backgammon. She introduced me to the island of ST. Barth which started our girl trips there. She taught me that when she dressed me, I looked better lol. We were together thru boyfriends and husbands. Divorces, tears and laughter. We danced on tables (and fell off them- inside joke) all around the world together. I was her maid of honor at her wedding to the love of her life Craig. We cried when she called to tell me she was pregnant with her extraordinary daughter Olivia. She spoke 5 plus languages fluently. We went to the same high school we discovered. We worked on shows together. We grew up…. together. She was a constant. Thru my cancer and I for her when she got diagnosed 4 years ago. She smiled, a lot. She radiated beauty, intelligence and goodness. She was and is wedged into my heart so deeply. We were more than best friends. We were sisters. Tied to each other by the universe, by our very essences that recognized each other instantly. Deb I hope you are dancing on tables again, having a tequila and shooting the shit with God. I will miss you forever, your advice, your laughter, your frankness. I will so miss you. I already do. I already feel it, this part of my heart missing. Deborah Waknin Harwin I love you.
