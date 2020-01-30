 

 

30 Gennaio 2020

Vanessa Bryant rompe il silenzio su Instagram: “Siamo devastate, grazie per tutte le vostre preghiere”

30 Gennaio 2020
Vanessa Bryant ha rotto un silenzio che durava da più di tre giorni ed ha rilasciato un messaggio sul suo profilo Instagram in seguito alla morte di suo marito Kobe e di sua figlia Gianna (oltre a quella di altre sette persone) in un incidente di elicottero avvenuto domenica 27 gennaio nei pressi di Calabasas, a Los Angeles. Di seguito il contenuto del post:

Le mie ragazze e io desideriamo ringraziare i milioni di persone che ci hanno mostrato supporto e amore durante questo terribile periodo. Grazie per tutte le vostre preghiere. Ne abbiamo bisogno, senza dubbio. Siamo totalmente devastate dall’improvvisa perdita del mio adorato marito, Kobe – lo straordinario padre delle nostre figlie; e la mia bella, dolce Gianna – un’adorabile, premurosa e stupenda figlia, e straordinaria sorella per Natalia, Bianka e Capri. Siamo anche devastate per le famiglie che hanno perso i loro cari domenica, e condividiamo intimamente il loro lutto.
Non ci sono abbastanza parole per descrivere il nostro dolore in questo momento. Mi conforta sapere che Kobe e Gigi sapevano entrambi di essere amati così profondamente. Siamo stati così incredibilmente fortunati ad averli nelle nostre vite. Vorrei che fossero stati qui con noi per sempre. Erano le nostre fortune portate via troppo presto.
Non posso sapere cosa ci aspetta nelle nostre vite oltre a domani, ed è impossibile immaginare la vita senza di loro. Ma ci svegliamo ogni giorno, cercando di andare avanti perché Kobe, e la nostra bambina, Gigi, risplendono su di noi illuminandoci la via. Il nostro amore per loro è infinito – e va detto, incommensurabile. Vorrei solo poterli abbracciare, baciare e benedirli. Averli qui con noi, per sempre.
Grazie per condividere con noi la vostra gioia, il vostro dolore e il vostro supporto. Chiediamo che ci concediate il rispetto e la privacy di cui abbiamo bisogno per percorrere questa nuova realtà.
Per onorare la nostra famiglia Team Mamba, la Mamba Sports Foundation ha istituito il fondo MambaOnThree per aiutare a supportare le altre famiglie toccate da questa tragedia“.

View this post on Instagram

My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on Jan 29, 2020 at 4:59pm PST

Foto: Lapresse

