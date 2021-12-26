26 Dicembre 2021
Will Forbes sicuro, tutto fatto per Insigne al Toronto

Stando a quanto riportato dall’autorevole account Will Forbes, Insigne si avvicina al Toronto.

Il passaggio di Insigne al Toronto tiene banco per il mercato di gennaio. Secondo TransfersMLS, l’accordo è praticamente chiuso:

“Ricordate quando ho detto che c’era il 75% di probabilità che Insigne sarebbe venuto a Toronto? Da quello che ho sentito ora è circa il 95%. Sono nelle fasi finali dell’accordo e stanno elaborando i dettagli. La grande domanda è se il Napoli lo lascerà venire quest’inverno o aspetterà l’estate. I soldi sono troppi per lui da rifiutare e sta cercando un nuovo inizio. Toronto gli offre l’opportunità giusta per cominciare. Insigne sperava che un club in Europa avrebbe soddisfatto le sue richieste salariali, ma nessuno si è avvicinato a quelle del Toronto”.

