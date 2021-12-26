Will Forbes sicuro, tutto fatto per Insigne al Toronto

Il passaggio di Insigne al Toronto tiene banco per il mercato di gennaio. Secondo TransfersMLS, l’accordo è praticamente chiuso:

“Ricordate quando ho detto che c’era il 75% di probabilità che Insigne sarebbe venuto a Toronto? Da quello che ho sentito ora è circa il 95%. Sono nelle fasi finali dell’accordo e stanno elaborando i dettagli. La grande domanda è se il Napoli lo lascerà venire quest’inverno o aspetterà l’estate. I soldi sono troppi per lui da rifiutare e sta cercando un nuovo inizio. Toronto gli offre l’opportunità giusta per cominciare. Insigne sperava che un club in Europa avrebbe soddisfatto le sue richieste salariali, ma nessuno si è avvicinato a quelle del Toronto”.

Remember how I said it was 75% likely that Insigne was coming Toronto? From what I’m hearing it’s about 95% now. They’re in the final stages of the deal and working out the details. The big question still is will Napoli let him come this winter or wait until the summer. pic.twitter.com/Tk2XmhozVi

— Will Forbes (@TransfersMLS) December 23, 2021