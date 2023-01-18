18 Gennaio 2023
Dall’Inghilterra: il Manchester United punta Osimhen

I Red Devils preferiscono Victor Osimhen ad Harry Kane

Victor Osimhen piace tanto in Premier League. Il quotidiano inglese The Telegraph riferisce che il tecnico del Manchester United, Erik Ten Hag, stravede per l’attaccante del Napoli, tanto da preferirlo addirittura ad Harry Kane. I Red Devils andranno alla carica per l’attaccante nel mercato estivo.

