Koulibaly protagonista Tweet UEFA su razzismo: “Inviterei un razzista a stare con me per fargli vedere chi sono”

"I would invite a racist to come and spend a day or two with me and see who I am."@kkoulibaly26 knows what it is like to suffer racist abuse. It is a problem football cannot ignore.

🎬 Top stars come together in 𝗢𝗨𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗚𝗘𝗗 to tackle discrimination head-on. #EqualGame

— UEFA (@UEFA) January 6, 2021