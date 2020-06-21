 

 

Mertens show alla festa di Koulibaly, Dries prepara le pizze [VIDEO]

21 Giugno 2020 Elio Di Napoli

 Dries Mertens protagonista

Alla festa di compleanno di Kalidou Koulibaly che festeggiava i suoi 29 anni, era presente ovviamente tutta la rosa azzurra. Protagonista della serata Dries Mertens, il quale è stato immortalato in un video dove è alle prese con la preparazione della pizza.

 

VIDEO

View this post on Instagram

@driesmertens and @francopepeingrani chillin while preparing the best pizza in world, everybody at the party is enjoying the moment and tranquility sharing good vibes in good times to celebrate the birthday party of our friend and hero @kkoulibaly26 and his lovely wife Charline. After all the heartbreaking period we went through, yesterday we celebrated life, we celebrated true love, coming back to normality and happiness. This is a “behind the scenes” video that i filmed by myself, I was so happy to see again this mood that we were looking for long time. With Maurizio, our GM that is everywhere to make sure everything is perfect. I was grateful to assisto to this moment, grateful to see my colleagues happy and passionate for what they were doing,so good. After a long period of uncertainty that has given us time to stop and reflect on what really matters in our lives. Yesterday we celebrated life, we celebrated true love. Happy birthday Kalidou and Charline. #sanmontano We are back again more than ever. Arcangelo De Siano Owner at San Montano on behalf of De Siano family

A post shared by San Montano Resort & Spa (@sanmontanoresort) on

PER LEGGERE TUTTE LE NOTIZIE SUL NAPOLI CLICCA QUI

Juventus, rottura tra Sarri e Ronaldo: la situazione

Calciomercato Napoli, l’agente di Contini: “Il Napoli vuole tenerlo l’anno prossimo”

CONTENUTI EXTRA FIRST RADIO WEB

Ausl Piacenza,riprendono visite ospedali

 

Autore

Avatar

Elio Di Napoli

See author's posts

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Napoli, il report dell’allenamento di oggi

21 Giugno 2020 Elio Di Napoli

Gattuso altri elogi dalla Spagna, definito lo stratega del futuro

21 Giugno 2020 Elio Di Napoli

Sarri, dopo il ko in Coppa Italia è bufera. Arrivano altri attacchi

21 Giugno 2020 Elio Di Napoli

Dries Mertens sempre più idolo dei tifosi. I napoletani gli dedicano uno striscione [FOTO]

21 Giugno 2020 Elio Di Napoli

Serie A, come e dove seguire il prossimo turno in tv e streaming

21 Giugno 2020 Elio Di Napoli

Verso Verona-Napoli, Gattuso pronto a dei cambi. Tornano Ospina, Manolas e Milik

21 Giugno 2020 Elio Di Napoli

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *