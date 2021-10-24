24 Ottobre 2021
Akatugba punge Gattuso: “Ora il Napoli gioca su Osimhen!”

Mario Scalaby Mario Scala0
Il giornalista nigeriano Oma Akatugba, amico di Victor Osimhen, ha twittato in merito all’attaccante azzurro.

Secondo Akatugba, il gioco che ha conferito Luciano Spalletti al Napoli, è congeniale per le caratteristiche e la forza dell’amico Osimhen, il tweet:

