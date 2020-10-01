Koulibaly finisce sotto attacco, il post sui social scatena il caos. I dettagli

Koulibaly polemica social
Attraverso il suo profilo Instagram ufficiale, Koulibaly ha postato un messaggio di sostegnoatutti i musulmani uiguri. Il post ha scatenato l’ira di molti utenti cinesi, che hanno commentato quanto scritto dal difensore azzurro. Ecco quanto postato:
“Milioni di musulmani uiguri sono rinchiusi e torturati nei campi di concentramento in Cina. Non per quello che fanno, ma per quello che sono.
È il più grande internamento di massa del 21 ° secolo. #FreeUyghurs”.
Please repost & share 🙏🏿 Des millions de musulmans Ouïghours sont enfermés et torturés dans des camps de concentration en Chine. Non pour ce qu’ils font, mais pour ce qu’ils sont. C’est le plus grand internement de masse du XXIe siècle. Il faut y mettre fin. #FreeUyghurs *** Millions of Uyghur Muslims are detained and tortured in concentration camps in China. Not for what they do, but for who they are. It is the largest mass incarceration of the 21st century. It has to end. #FreeUyghurs
