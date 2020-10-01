1 Ottobre 2020

Koulibaly finisce sotto attacco, il post sui social scatena il caos. I dettagli

Koulibaly

Koulibaly polemica social

Attraverso il suo profilo Instagram ufficiale, Koulibaly ha postato un messaggio di sostegnoatutti i musulmani uiguri. Il post ha scatenato l’ira di molti utenti cinesi, che hanno commentato quanto scritto dal difensore azzurro. Ecco quanto postato:

“Milioni di musulmani uiguri sono rinchiusi e torturati nei campi di concentramento in Cina. Non per quello che fanno, ma per quello che sono.

È il più grande internamento di massa del 21 ° secolo. #FreeUyghurs”.

 

Napoli, a centrocampo interessa Basic del Bordeaux

De Laurentiis presente in Lega Calcio nonostante i sintomi da Covid-19: la procura apre un fascicolo

