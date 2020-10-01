Koulibaly finisce sotto attacco, il post sui social scatena il caos. I dettagli

View this post on Instagram

Please repost & share 🙏🏿 Des millions de musulmans Ouïghours sont enfermés et torturés dans des camps de concentration en Chine. Non pour ce qu’ils font, mais pour ce qu’ils sont. C’est le plus grand internement de masse du XXIe siècle. Il faut y mettre fin. #FreeUyghurs *** Millions of Uyghur Muslims are detained and tortured in concentration camps in China. Not for what they do, but for who they are. It is the largest mass incarceration of the 21st century. It has to end. #FreeUyghurs