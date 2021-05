ULTIM’ORA – Lavezzi giocherà l’ultima partita al Diego Armando Maradona

Ezequiel Lavezzi will play his farewell match in Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium. The match is expected in the fall, with fans in attendance. In addition, rumored names to be invited are Lionel Messi, Cavani, Aguero, Di Maria, Hamsik and many others. pic.twitter.com/uuRhpoSqtN

— Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) April 30, 2021