VIDEO – Tifosi in strada, è protesta contro la Superlega

La redazione di Sky Sport News, attraverso Twitter riporta le immagini riprese a Londra che vedono protagonisti i tifosi del Chelsea contro la Superlega
🚨 | #CFC fans are gathering in numbers at Stamford Bridge as they protest against the proposed European Super League ahead of Chelsea's clash with Brighton tonight. pic.twitter.com/7PIUBRW9Ep
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 20, 2021
PER LEGGERE TUTTE LE NOTIZIE SUL NAPOLI CLICCA QUI
Pirlo sulla Superlega: “È una novità, uno sviluppo per il futuro del calcio”
Superlega, De Laurentiis rompe il silenzio sull’indiscrezione: il Tweet
CONTENUTI EXTRA FIRST RADIO WEB
Scuola: pm Roma indaga per attacco hacker ad Axios