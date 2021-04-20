20 Aprile 2021

VIDEO – Tifosi in strada, è protesta contro la Superlega

La redazione di Sky Sport News, attraverso Twitter riporta le immagini riprese a Londra che vedono protagonisti i tifosi del Chelsea contro la Superlega

 

Mario Scala

