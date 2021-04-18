UFFICIALE – UEFA, Premier, Liga e Serie A contro i club delle Super Lega

È Squawka News a diffondere il comunicato della UEFA contro la Super Lega.
I club che vi vorranno partecipare saranno bannati da ogni altra competizione nazionale ed europea.
OFFICIAL: UEFA, the English Football Association, the Premier League, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), LaLiga, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and Lega Serie A have released a joint-statement in response to a proposed 'Super League'.
(via @UEFAcom) pic.twitter.com/zku6eV4IY3
— Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) April 18, 2021
PER LEGGERE TUTTE LE NOTIZIE SUL NAPOLI CLICCA QUI
Calciomercato – De Zerbi vicinissimo allo Shakhtar Donetsk: perfetto per il ds Boto
Napoli-Inter: Zielinski scenderà in campo pur non essendo in piena forma
CONTENUTI EXTRA FIRST RADIO WEB
Chi è Maria Finizio, moglie di Amedeo Grieco e madre dei suoi fig