18 Aprile 2021

Pubblicato il: 18 Aprile 2021 alle 5:32 pm

UFFICIALE – UEFA, Premier, Liga e Serie A contro i club delle Super Lega

È Squawka News a diffondere il comunicato della UEFA contro la Super Lega.

I club che vi vorranno partecipare saranno bannati da ogni altra competizione nazionale ed europea.

